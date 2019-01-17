When Lorene Romero was hired five months ago to head the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, she was no stranger.

She already served on the chamber’s board of directors for a decade, and gained a reputation as an energetic and trusted leader with a plethora of business connections. A certified travel associate, she founded Sharp Tongued Consulting in 2005.

Her travel business led her to join the Windsor chamber 12 years ago.

“Coming in as a business person is unusual as a chamber CEO,” said Romero, 57. “I knew all the players and we play well together.”

She became president and CEO of the Windsor Chamber on Aug. 8, after Christine Tevini stepped down from the post.

Romero’s first mission was to reach beyond the town’s borders to adjacent chambers of commerce and expand their networking capabilities. She invited two other chambers — the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Sonoma County and the Mark West Area Chamber of Commerce — to join her group at its December mixer at the Russian River Brewing Co.’s Windsor venue.

“I have a full-blown desire to make people feel part of the chamber,” said Romero, who plans to have the organization’s materials translated into Spanish to reach out to Windsor’s diverse population. “We’re all in this together.”

Described as an outgoing and friendly woman with a big voice, helpful demeanor and kind eyes, Romero has lived in Windsor with her wife, Gayle Walz, for 23 years. She said Walz was the driving factor for her move to Windsor. For several years, they had a long-distance relationship, with Romero commuting from San Francisco.

The couple have been together for nearly 25 years.

In 2016, Romero was featured in a Press Democrat article for donating a kidney to a stranger two years earlier. She said it was “the best thing I ever did.”

“It was a spiritual quest to donate my kidney,” she said. “Everyone can donate life. You have two kidneys — share the spare.”

Romero initially hoped to donate a kidney to a friend’s husband. After he wasn’t a match, she decided to remain on the donor list. A 28-year-old man received her kidney.

She met her recipient, who is blind, in October. They spent time together, visiting the coast and the redwoods. She continues to be involved in his life and posts his updates on her Facebook page.

“My purpose in life is to serve humanity,” she said.

It’s also the driving force behind her community service.

In addition to running the “Donate Life” booth at the Windsor Farmers Market, she also has helped with the Hot Air Balloon Classic and Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove. The chamber raised $1,380 for the Windsor High School Key Club through its latest project — running a parking lot during the Christmas tree lights event.

Romero also joined the Windsor Grange, and served on their board, prompting Walz to say plaintively, “Can’t you just be a member?” However, Romero said she isn’t content unless she’s “helping positive movement forward.”

After the 2017 wildfires, she spearheaded for the Grange a drive, raising $700 for UndocuFund, which provided financial assistance to undocumented families impacted by the fire.