A nurse, Lori, or perhaps Laurie or another variation of the name, stopped on Montgomery Drive last May to help a woman who’d been hit by a car.
Today that woman, Lisa MacDevitt, still is recovering and is desperate to speak with Lori.
“I want to thank her,” MacDevitt said. “And I need her.”
MacDevitt said she opened her eyes as she lay alongside Montgomery near Spring Lake and, “All of a sudden I had someone standing over me, telling me not to move.”
MacDevitt said the good Samaritan told her also that she was a Kaiser Permanente nurse and would call for an ambulance. Quickly, MacDevitt was whisked to a hospital for treatment of injuries inflicted when a car struck her after she’d shooed a mother duck and ducklings off of Montgomery.
She said the driver claims she was standing in the roadway, but she’s certain she was off to the side. She hopes the nurse who aided her saw what happened and will reach out to her at at lisamacdevitt@hotmail.com.