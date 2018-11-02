A private construction crew hit a PG&E gas line Friday morning in northwest Santa Rosa near Piner High School while building a sidewalk, prompting the brief evacuation of homes in the area and a shelter- in-place order at the school.
The leak started when workers struck a 1-inch plastic natural gas line on Fulton Road with a large backhoe, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said. PG&E squeezed the line and stopped the flow of gas just before 9:45 a.m., she said.
A PG&E damage prevention investigator was sent to the scene to see whether the crew got underground lines marked, something city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens said was done.
The crew, subcontracted by real estate developer City Ventures, was adding a permanent sidewalk to the front of the Fox Hollow subdivision, located on Fulton Road near Jenes Lane, said Michael Hershey, a site manager at the subdivision. No one was injured.
Fire officials temporarily evacuated homes on Wishing Well Way, Alegra Street, Green Acres Lane and Jenes Lane, Santa Rosa Police Department said. Santa Rosa’s Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said about 45 homes were included.