Heat, exhaustion, illness: A day with the migrant caravan

PIJIJIAPAN, Mexico — On the 15th day of their journey, Joel Eduardo Espinar and his family were hurting. And they still had a country to traverse before they got to the United States.

A little more than two weeks before, they had fled Honduras and joined the migrant caravan of Central Americans snaking toward the border. Now, they assembled in the 3 a.m. darkness by a southern Mexico highway.

Jason, 11 years old, complained of stomach pains as he lay on the highway’s shoulder. His 12-year-old sister Tifany Diana sat beside him, her head between her knees. The baby, Eduardo, was in his stroller, burning with fever, his eyes watery and his nose running. Espinar’s wife, Yamilet Hernandez, could not shake a nagging cough and sore throat.

The Honduran farmer and his wife watched dozens of fellow travelers scramble to board trucks that stopped to help their caravan. Hundreds of others had already left on foot, starting out at 2 a.m. to get an early start on what would be the most ambitious single-day trek since they crossed into Mexico, setting their sights for reaching Arriaga, about 62 miles up the coast.

So Espinar had to decide what to do quickly, or he and his family would find themselves alone, trying to navigate their way to America.

To get a ride, the five would have to race to the trucks and muscle aboard with their two strollers — one for 2-year-old Eduardo, the other carrying three blankets and three small backpacks containing all their belongings.

The alternative seemed less difficult. Their feet were still holding up despite two weeks of walking in plastic sandals. Miraculously not one had a blister after traveling mostly on foot more than 95 miles since crossing the Mexican border.

What’s 62 miles more, Espinar thought, pushing his stroller forward. Get up, he told his kids.

“The only way to get ahead is to make sacrifices,” he said.

President Donald Trump has ordered thousands of troops to the border to meet the caravan and prevent the arrival of “Many Gang Members and some very bad people” he says it includes. They’re more likely to encounter people like Espinar and his family — desperate, fearful, and stumbling in plastic shoes toward what they hope will be a new life. This is the story of that family, and one day in the caravan, and why they keep going.

_______

They had already sacrificed so much. Yamilet’s elder daughters, ages 16 and 18, had refused to join them. They were left with Espinar’s parents.

Espinar broke down crying when he hugged his mother goodbye. Three years before, he had confronted his alcoholism with her help; now he was leaving her behind.

She assured him he was doing the right thing. His homeland could not provide a future.

The family lived in La Conce in Olancho, one of the most violent areas in one of Latin America’s most violent countries — for more than two decades, a drug-trafficking hub with warring gangs. Four of Espinar’s friends died from stabbings, and his wife was robbed twice at knifepoint on her way home from the stand where she sold rosquillas, a traditional Honduran snack made of cornmeal and cheese.