s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Man in Trump video was jailed, released under Joe Arpaio

JACQUES BILLEAUD
ASSOCIATED PRESS | November 2, 2018, 4:11PM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

PHOENIX — A political ad from President Donald Trump that shows a Mexican immigrant bragging about killing police officers has put the spotlight back on noted immigration hard-liner Joe Arpaio, who detained and released the man in the video years ago.

The former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix says he’s being unfairly blamed for releasing the immigrant depicted in the video that has stoked immigration anxieties in the days leading up to the midterm elections.

The ad centers on Luis Bracamontes, who was convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting deaths of two sheriff’s deputies in California while he was in the United States illegally. Trump blames Democrats for weak laws that allowed the man to keep coming across the border, even though he was deported during the administrations of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Bracamontes was also incarcerated four times in jails run by Arpaio, a Republican who is known for his crackdowns on illegal immigration and being the first person to receive a pardon from Trump. He campaigned for Trump on several occasions during the presidential campaign but lost his bid for a seventh term in 2016 amid a swirl of legal troubles.

Arpaio said Friday that he hasn’t seen the ad and didn’t remember the details of the cases.

But he said his jail officers likely acted properly by contacting federal immigration authorities to pick up Bracamontes, because that was the procedure in the jails at the time when inmates completed their sentences. He pinned the blame on federal immigration authorities for dropping the ball.

“I would never release an illegal,” Arpaio said. “I think my reputation has shown show that for many, many, many years.”

Bracamontes used several aliases, making it hard to pinpoint his immigration record. California authorities say Bracamontes was deported four times before he killed Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr.

Bracamontes was deported at least once after doing time in Arpaio’s jails in drug cases from 1996 through 2001, according to court records in Arizona.

Arpaio said at that time, his office had a system of notifying federal authorities about immigrants in the jail through a teletype system.

Both Democrats and Republicans have denounced the ad, which links Bracamontes’ crimes to a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico, as a racist campaign tactic.

Bracamontes was deported in 1997, when Clinton was in office, according to court records in Arizona. He was arrested for marijuana possession in March 2001 during Bush’s administration. It’s unclear when he returned to the United States illegally before that arrest.

Comparisons have been drawn between the ad and the infamous “Willie Horton” commercial in the 1988 presidential race about a black man who raped a woman while out of prison on a weekend furlough.

A news release issued by Arpaio’s office in the days after the attack on the California officers is murky on saying whether his office or federal immigration authorities had released Bracamontes onto the streets.

Arpaio said he’s being unfairly blamed for releasing an immigrant back into the community who nearly 13 years later would kill police officers. He said his jail officers did as much as they could over the years to notify federal authorities when thousands of immigrants were being released from jails.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck

Arpaio, whose contempt of court conviction for disobeying a court order in an immigration case was pardoned by Trump, said he’s a convenient target for people looking to criticize the president.

“Why am I the bad guy?” Arpaio asked. “You know why? My name.”

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment