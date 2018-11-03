A pickup truck driver was badly injured in a rollover crash on northbound Highway 101 in Cotati late Friday afternoon after he plowed into a guardrail at a high rate of speed and overturned several times, the CHP said.
The red Chevy truck came to rest on its roof and the driver had to be cut from the crumpled cab, emergency responders said.
The man, whose name was not immediately available, was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in the aftermath of the 6 p.m. crash.
Rancho Adobe Fire Capt. Jimmy Bernal said witnesses put the motorist’s speed at more than 100 mph in the moments before he lost control in the right-hand lane and smashed into the guardrail just north of the West Sierra Avenue off-ramp.
The CHP said the truck took out up to 45 feet of guardrail, scattering wood across three lanes of traffic.
The crash blocked the slow lane for about an hour and snarled traffic in both directions.
There were reports of a secondary crash on the southbound side of Highway 101, though details were not available.
Department of Transportation crews were en route to repair the guardrail, the CHP said.
