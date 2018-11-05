Santa Rosa police arrested two suspected drunken drivers during a Friday night DUI checkpoint that also netted another eight driver’s license-related arrests.
Police screened 322 vehicles at the checkpoint on 4th Street near E Street from 7:55 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, hoping to get any impaired motorists off the roads and deter others from driving under the influence.
The two people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol were identified as Margaret Colli, 70, and Richard East, 37, both of Santa Rosa.
The Santa Rosa Police Department did not identify eight people officers cited or arrested for driving unlicensed or while their licenses had been suspended or revoked.
Police say checkpoints are a key tool that helps lower DUI deaths and injuries, in large part because of the deterrent effect they have on drivers who might otherwise get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
