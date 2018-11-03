About 100 gather for ‘healing service’ outside Pittsburgh synagogue

(1 of ) Rabbi Chuck Diamond, center, a former Rabbi at the Tree of Life Synagogue, hugs a woman after leading a Shabbat service outside the Tree of Life Synagogue, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. Last Saturday, 11 people were killed and six wounded when their worship was interrupted by a gunman's bullets. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(2 of ) Rabbi Chuck Diamond, left, a former Rabbi at the Tree of Life Synagogue, shares a laugh with worshipers before leading a Shabbat service outside the Tree of Life Synagogue, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(3 of ) A worshiper walks past a Pittsburgh Police officer, and a private security guard outside the main entrance of the Beth Shalom synagogue after attending a Shabbat morning service, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(4 of ) Former Rabbi at Tree of Life Synagogue, Rabbi Chuck Diamond, second from left, prepares to lead a Shabbat morning service outside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(5 of ) A Shabbat morning service led by former Tree of Life rabbi Chuck Diamond,center, is held outside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(6 of ) A Shabbat morning service led by former Tree of Life rabbi Chuck Diamond,center, is held outside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(7 of ) Pittsburgh Police officer Sarah Pratt gets a hug before a Shabbat morning worship service led by Rabbi Chuck Diamond outside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(8 of ) People line both sides of the street as they gather outside the Tree of Life Synagogue for a service on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
(9 of ) Colleen Cooper, of Shaler in suburban Pittsburgh, lays a single rose on each of the memorials for the eleven people fatally shot last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue after a service, on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
(10 of ) Kerry Smooke, center left, and daughter Molly Feinberg, right center, attend a Shabbat morning service by Rabbi Chuck Diamond outside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(11 of ) Former Rabbi at Tree of Life Synagogue, Rabbi Chuck Diamond, prepares to lead a Shabbat morning service Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(12 of ) Former Tree of Life rabbi Chuck Diamond leads a service outside the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Eleven people were killed and six others injured in a shooting during services there a week ago. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
(13 of ) This photo made with a fisheye lens shows people standing beside hundreds of bouquets of flowers stacked in front of the memorials for victims of the deadly shooting a week ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue after an outdoor service on Saturday,Nov. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Eleven people were killed and six others injured in a shooting during services last Saturday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
(14 of ) Rabbi Chuck Diamond, center, a former Rabbi at the Tree of Life Synagogue, hugs a woman after leading a Shabbat service outside the Tree of Life Synagogue, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. Last Saturday, 11 people were killed and six wounded when their worship was interrupted by a gunman's bullets. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(15 of ) Kerry Smooke, center left, and daughter Molly Feinberg, right center, attend a Shabbat morning service by Rabbi Chuck Diamond outside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(16 of ) Former Rabbi at Tree of Life Synagogue, Rabbi Chuck Diamond, second from left, prepares to lead a Shabbat morning service outside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(17 of ) A Shabbat morning service led by former Tree of Life rabbi Chuck Diamond,center, is held outside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(18 of ) Rabbi Chuck Diamond, left, a former Rabbi at the Tree of Life Synagogue, shares a laugh with worshipers before leading a Shabbat service outside the Tree of Life Synagogue, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(19 of ) A worshiper walks past a Pittsburgh Police officer, and a private security guard outside the main entrance of the Beth Shalom synagogue after attending a Shabbat morning service, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(20 of ) A Shabbat morning service led by former Tree of Life rabbi Chuck Diamond,center, is held outside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(21 of ) Pittsburgh Police officer Sarah Pratt gets a hug before a Shabbat morning worship service led by Rabbi Chuck Diamond outside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(22 of ) Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus, second from left, leaves the Beth Shalom synagogue after a Shabbat morning service, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(23 of ) Former Rabbi at Tree of Life Synagogue, Rabbi Chuck Diamond, prepares to lead a Shabbat morning service Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(24 of ) This photo made with a fisheye lens shows people standing beside hundreds of bouquets of flowers stacked in front of the memorials for victims of the deadly shooting a week ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue after an outdoor service on Saturday,Nov. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Eleven people were killed and six others injured in a shooting during services last Saturday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
(25 of ) Former Tree of Life rabbi Chuck Diamond leads a service outside the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Eleven people were killed and six others injured in a shooting during services there a week ago. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
(26 of ) Colleen Cooper, of Shaler in suburban Pittsburgh, lays a single rose on each of the memorials for the eleven people fatally shot last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue after a service, on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
(27 of ) People line both sides of the street as they gather outside the Tree of Life Synagogue for a service on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a "healing service" outside the synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)