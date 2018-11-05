Police say a woman was found with a stab wound to the chest at an apartment parking lot Saturday afternoon in Rohnert Park.
A bystander saw the bleeding woman in her car parked at Redwood Creek Apartments, 560 Rohnert Park Expressway, and called police around 1:30 p.m.
The woman told officers an “unknown” man stabbed her in the chest after he approached her for cigarettes and she said she didn’t have any, according to Rohnert Park police.
The man then fled in an unknown direction, police said. The suspect was described as a short, white man with curly dark hair.
It’s unclear from the woman’s statement whether or not the stabbing suspect knows her, police said.
The Rohnert Park Department of Safety said in a release it “does not feel the community is at risk.”
Police said the woman was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rohnert Park Investigations Bureau at 707-584-2630.
