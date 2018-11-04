The California Highway Patrol closed both lanes of Eastside Road just north of Riverfront Regional Park southwest of Windsor at 9 a.m. Sunday morning due to a fatal car accident, according to a CHP report.
At 8:28 a.m., a silver Nissan Z-series coupe reportedly hit a power pole at 8004 Eastside Road, shearing completely through the pole. The severed pole fell onto the road along with the downed power lines.
The sportscar caught on fire with the driver trapped inside, according to the report.
Robert Hopkins of Hopkins River Ranch, who lives about a quarter mile north of the park entrance, said the road was already closed and the power was out when he returned home from church around 11 a.m.
“I talked to a couple of firefighters who were there to make sure the road stayed closed,” he said. “PG&E was on the scene.” According to Hopkins, the firefighters estimated the speed of the car upon impact at around 90 mph.
“There are quite a few cyclists on the road, but fortunately none were in the vicinity,” he said. “The vineyard where it (the accident) took place belongs to Bernard Orsi, who has the road frontage adjacent to the park.”
