The CHP is investigating a Petaluma Hill Road collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian that sent the walker to a hospital with major injuries, according to authorities.
The collision happened near Winterhaven Avenue about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, according to emergency dispatch reports. Winterhaven Avenue is just outside Santa Rosa city limits, south of Kawana Springs Road.
The pedestrian, believed to be a transient, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. He was expected to survive, according to the CHP.
CHP officers don’t suspect the driver was impaired. Further details weren’t available early Monday from the CHP.
