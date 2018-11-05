s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Gov. Brown bashes gas tax repeal in rare campaign stop

ASSOCIA
| November 5, 2018, 11:03AM
| Updated 11 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

PALO ALTO — California Gov. Jerry Brown made a rare appearance on the 2018 campaign trail Friday, joining a final push against an effort to roll back a gas tax hike he championed to pay for highway repairs, an important component of his legacy as he prepares to leave office.

Brown, a Democrat, gave a 90-second speech during a rally at a park near notoriously congested Highway 101, which links Silicon Valley to San Francisco and the Central Valley.

He said the initiative, which Republicans hope will drive their voters to the polls, was cooked up by "shady politicians" who want to fool Californians.

"Prop. 6 is a scheme and a scam put on the ballot by some partisans, actually, they're acolytes of Donald Trump," the governor said. "They don't have the best interests of California in mind."

The leading faces of the campaign against the measure have been firefighters and construction workers, dozens of whom attended the rally, holding signs and chanting "No on 6." They say transportation upgrades are badly needed for jobs as well as public safety.

Carl DeMaio, a conservative San Diego radio host who made an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2014, is leading the campaign for Proposition 6. It would repeal increases in gas taxes and vehicle fees that Brown backed last year to fund an expected $52 billion in transportation projects over a decade.

DeMaio and other supporters of the repeal say the hikes are overkill for an already expensive state where working families struggle to get by.

In a statement issued shortly after Brown's appearance, Proposition 6 campaign spokesman Dave McCulloch dismissed the governor's comments as distracting, calling them "false partisan rhetoric."

The Yes on 6 campaign announced Friday an attention-grabbing event in car-centric Southern California: $50 gas cards for drivers who show up at certain stations on Monday and win a drawing.

McCulloch said anyone can sign up to win the cards as long as they are a registered voter and regardless of their opinion on the ballot measure.

Giving away prizes isn't illegal for political campaigns. Jay Wierenga, a spokesman for the Fair Political Practices Commission, said he could not comment on specific cases but "generally speaking campaign funds can be used for any political, legislative or governmental purpose."

Until Friday, Brown has worked largely behind the scenes to raise money for the campaign against the repeal. He also recorded phone messages and a television ad.

Brown historically is very selective about which causes and candidates to back and has stayed out of efforts to boost Democratic turnout in key congressional races.

His brief appearance could be his last campaign event as an elected officeholder. Brown will leave his job in January and is the only person to serve as governor of California in separate eight-year stretches.

He first served from 1975 to 1983, then was elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

Brown led a successful campaign in 2012 to pass higher sales and income taxes for schools. Two years later, he fronted a campaign for a big water-project bond and in 2016, led a parole-overhaul initiative.

While Brown says he has no plans to run for office again, he's certain to come back if needed to protect other parts of a legacy that includes dramatic reforms on climate issues and criminal justice as well as transportation.

"The governor has raised tens of millions of dollars to defeat Proposition 6 and his war chest will certainly be needed for the battles to come," said Evan Westrup, a spokesman for Brown.

Most Popular Stories
Fire at Sonoma County Jail sends 21 officers, inmates to hospitals
Dental records to be used to ID driver in fiery Windsor crash
Dear Abby: Dad threatens to disown son over family secret
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Restoration of Point Reyes Lighthouse reveals decades-old surprise

Westrup said Brown, who has about $15 million remaining in his campaign account, may have to fend off possible challenges to signature policy reforms such as a 2016 parole measure.

Critics also want to kill another project dear to the governor — a high-speed rail line intended to run between San Francisco and Los Angeles that has been beset by delays and legal hurdles.

___

Associated Press writer Amy Taxin in Santa Ana, California, contributed to this story.

Most Popular Stories
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Fire at Sonoma County Jail sends 21 officers, inmates to hospitals
Dental records to be used to ID driver in fiery Windsor crash
Windsor High School punishes 20 students for marijuana-related issues
Dear Abby: Dad threatens to disown son over family secret
PG&E wants break from obligation to pay for wildfire damages
HenHouse Brewing spending $4.5 million to boost production
Restoration of Point Reyes Lighthouse reveals decades-old surprise
Show Comment