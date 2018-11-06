Sonoma County pursuit ends in arrest of suspect in deadly rehab center shooting

s
Suspect in custody in deadly San Rafael rehab center shooting

ADRIAN RODRIGUEZ
MARIN INDEPENDENT JOURNAL | November 6, 2018, 7:43AM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
SAN RAFAEL — A deadly shooting at a San Rafael rehabilitation center early Monday killed one person and sent two to the hospital, and authorities said a suspect was in custody.

The suspect, Davance Lamar Reed, 37, a transient between Marin City and Vallejo, was arrested Monday after an unrelated vehicle pursuit in Sonoma County. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail at around 6 a.m. pending local charges, including suspicion of reckless evading, possession of illegal substances for sale and driving with a suspended license, according to Sonoma County Jail records.

A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy spotted Reed while on routine patrol because his erratic driving drew the deputy’s attention. Reed was driving northbound on Highway 101 near the Cotati Grade when a deputy noticed him around 2:30 a.m., Sonoma County sheriff’s Sgt. Henri Boustany said.

Reed was weaving and shifting speeds, and had an inoperable light on his license plate, Boustany said. When the deputy tried to pull him over, the suspect sped away, got off the freeway at West Sierra Avenue, then got back onto the freeway heading south, Boustany said.

He left the freeway again at Petaluma Boulevard North, and then got back on the freeway in the northbound direction again. By that time, several other deputies and police officers from Rohnert Park and Petaluma had joined the pursuit. A deputy deployed a spike strip on the freeway in Rohnert Park, disabling the vehicle and forcing Reed to stop.

“It sounds to me like luck was on the cops’ side last night,” Boustany said.

Reed will make his first court appearance in Sonoma County Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., according to jail records.

Marin County sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Brovelli said that the suspect “made admissions to detectives which tied him to the crime scene.”

Authorities were summoned to the Helen Vine Recovery Center on Smith Ranch Road at 1:33 a.m. Monday to a report that three staff members had been shot, Brovelli said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene, and the others were transported to Marin General Hospital.

The surviving victims of the shooting were identified as Anthony Dominguez Mansapit, 32, an employee of the facility, and Brittany Kehaulani McCann, 30, of Marin City, who was reportedly dating the suspect. Both remain in the ICU at Marin General Hospital, Brovelli said.

No clients were injured, Brovelli said. The identity of the man who died is pending next-of-kin notification, the coroner’s office said.

Deputies, with help from assisting agencies, searched the center and surrounding area for the suspect. The search included help from a CHP helicopter. Word that a suspect was in custody came via a social media post from the Marin Sheriff’s Office just before 2:30 p.m.

Isela Hernandez, who lives near center, said that she was shaken by the shooting.

Operating since 1999, the Helen Vine Detox Center, named after a young woman who died battling substance abuse and mental illness, operates with 24 full-time and part-time staff on a $1.5 million annual budget.

In 2011, it became part of Buckelew Programs, a San Rafael nonprofit that offers a range of other treatment programs, including job coaching, housing assistance, counseling and suicide prevention.

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Marin County rehab center

Helen Vine is a licensed 26-bed co-ed, residential substance abuse and detoxification program for individuals with alcohol and drug addiction, as well as co-occurring psychiatric problems.

Press Democrat Staff Writer Mary Callahan contributed to this report.

