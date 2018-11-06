Need some help at the ballot box? Check out the Press Democrat's voter guide for endorsements and information here

It’s officially voting day and nearly 200 polling places opened throughout Sonoma County at 7 a.m. and will be open until 8 p.m.

The county’s 274,346 registered voters, with more signing up Monday and Tuesday, face a range of issues, including picking a state governor, city council members and whether to support a countywide parks tax measure. There also are numerous community issues including whether to support fire agency and school district tax measures.

Local election officials predict turnout to reach about 80 percent, reflecting high interest in some local, as well as national politics.

In Petaluma Tuesday morning, a red “Vote Here” sign greeted drivers from North McDowell Boulevard. Voters trickled into the Petaluma Community Center Tuesday morning to cast their votes, passing by a group of quacking ducks as they entered.

Among the voters was Kyle Pasion, 27, an ambulance paramedic who works in San Francisco.

Pasion primarily was motivated to vote by Proposition 11, the initiative proposing a change in how ambulance providers pay employees during breaks. “This is the first election I feel this involved because Proposition 11 directly affects my job,” he said.

He had actively campaigned against the proposal, saying it would mean paramedics won’t get compensated for missed breaks and would be required to be on call throughout their 12-hour shift. “I’d be really upset (if this passes,) honestly,” he said.

Petaluma business owner Victoria Miranda Denning, 67, also stopped to vote and said she hopes Democratic candidates throughout the state will see wins in this year’s midterm elections. It would be a step forward after what she called a disappointing 2016 presidential election, a race she had hoped Hillary Clinton would win.

“I think this country as a whole needs change,” Denning said. “I don’t like or agree with number 45.”

She criticized President Donald Trump for his comments on undocumented immigrants and focus on building the wall at the country’s southern border. She felt Trump was not doing enough to alleviate other more pressing issues, like housing affordability and homelessness.

“I’ve voted for Republicans in the past but I felt like I had to vote for Democrats this time,” she said. “It was important.”

It was busy at the county’s election headquarters at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa. Many voters were swinging through to drop off their votes, said Bill Rousseau, the county’s election chief as well as county clerk-recorder-assessor. A few people also were registering to vote while several were seeking directions on their neighborhood polling place.

County voters had turned in more than 100,000 early voting ballots by Monday and piles more arrived in Monday’s mail, Rousseau said. He expected another 70,000 early voting ballots will be dropped off at the polls.

Rousseau hoped to have early voting tallies posted by 8:15 p.m. Further results will take up to several hours.

