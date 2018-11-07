Jeff Kunde, a vintner and a Santa Rosa Junior College trustee for 12 years, appeared to be winning re-election in the only opposed race for the board.
Kunde had 68 percent of the vote in early returns Tuesday night.
“I’m humbled and I’m very honored. I’ve had very wonderful people behind me,” said Kunde, 62, of Kenwood. “My body of work speaks for itself.”
He was instrumental in campaigning for Measure H, a $410 million facilities bond passed by voters in 2014, and in the hiring of SRJC President Frank Chong.
Kunde ran against John Kelly, 42, of Sonoma, a lawyer and Sonoma Valley school board member who was endorsed by the Sonoma County Democratic Party and the North Bay Labor Council. Kelly declined to comment Tuesday through a spokesperson. Incumbents Maggie Fishman, Jordan Burns and Dorothy Battenfeld all ran unopposed.
