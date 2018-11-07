Willits school teacher John Haschak appeared headed for victory Tuesday in his race against former county supervisor John Pinches to represent Mendocino County’s northern 3rd District on the Board of Supervisors.
Haschak led with 52.6 percent of the vote, compared to 47.4 percent for Pinches.
Pinches received the endorsement of the North Bay Association of Realtors and the Mendocino County Farm Bureau.
Haschak won the endorsement of state Sen. Mike McGuire and Assemblyman Jim Woods, both Democrats from Healdsburg.
In the June primary, Pinches barely bested Haschak, 30.8 to 30.3 percent, among a field of eight candidates. The 3rd District includes Willits, Brooktrails, Laytonville and Covelo.
In the county’s 5th District supervisor’s race, Albion-Little River Fire Chief Ted Williams prevailed, with more than 75 percent of the vote in a runoff sharply altered after fellow candidate Chris Skyhawk suffered a serious stroke in late June.
Skyhawk on Tuesday received more than 24 percent of the vote in early returns.
Skyhawk in July withdrew from the race. Last month his family expressed optimism about his recovery.
The Mendocino County Clerk’s office determined Skyhawk’s name would stay on the ballot.
The 5th District takes in all of southern Mendocino County from the coast to rural Ukiah.
