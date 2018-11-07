Cotati City Council incumbents Mark Landman and John Moore were leading the race Tuesday for two open seats.
Based on early results, Landman had 47.8 percent of the vote, Moore had 31.4 percent and challenger Neville Hormuz had 20.5 percent.
“Every election season is about accountability,” said Landman, 64. “This is where you find out if the community supports the direction you’re leading it. It’s a good check-in … I’m really grateful for really strong support.”
The race pits two veteran council members against Hormuz, 47, who owns Loud and Clear Music in the city.
Landman, a retired captain from the Novato Fire Protection District was appointed to the council in 2009 and won his first election in 2010.
Moore, 59, an insurance executive, was appointed to a vacant council seat in 2013 then won an election in 2014.
“I’m feeling appreciative of the people recognizing that we have a good council now,” Moore said.
