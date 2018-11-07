Election Results: To see live, updated results for local elections, click here.

Four Democratic incumbents representing Sonoma County were sailing to re-election to the state Legislature early Wednesday, including two who were running against members of their own party.

State Sen. Mike McGuire of Healdsburg, making a bid for a second term, had 70 percent of the vote in the 2nd Senate District, a commanding lead over his Democratic opponent, Veronica Jacobi, who had 30 percent.

“This is the privilege of a lifetime, to work with and for the hard-working residents of the North Coast,” McGuire said at Democratic victory party at a Santa Rosa restaurant.

McGuire said he believes voters of his district will “reject the divergent policies of Donald Trump and continue to push California forward.”

McGuire, a former Sonoma County supervisor, beat Jacobi in the June primary with 76 percent of the vote.

Jacobi, a former Santa Rosa city councilwoman, ran unsuccessfully for an Assembly seat in 2014 and 2016.

Democrat Jim Wood of Santa Rosa, seeking his third term representing the 2nd Assembly District, had 67 percent of the vote, comfortably ahead of Republican Matt Heath of Santa Rosa with 33 percent.

Wood said he felt “very gratified to be asked to return to do the work of the district.”

“There’s so much we need to do,” he said, citing the need to re-evaluate the comprehensive wildfire response bill signed into law two months ago, protect the coast from offshore oil development and preserve the Affordable Care Act “as much as we can.”

In the Assembly, Democrats are likely to gain two or three seats, expanding the size of their supermajority, Wood said.

Wood beat Heath in the primary, 65 percent to 35 percent.

In the 10th Assembly District, Democrat Marc Levine of Marin County, with 73 percent of the vote, was ahead of Democratic challenger Dan Monte of San Anselmo with 27 percent.

Levine, who is seeking his fourth term in the Assembly, got to Sacramento on an upset intraparty victory in 2012. He beat Monte in the June primary 80 percent to 20 percent.

In the 4th Assembly District, Democrat Cecilia Aguiar-Curry topped her Libertarian Party challenger Brandon Nelson with 73 percent of the vote.

Aguiar, a former mayor of Winters, is seeking her second term. She overwhelmed Nelson in the June primary with 99.8 percent of the vote.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.