Sebastopol voters have re-elected three incumbents to the City Council, despite an attempt by a young newcomer to win one of their seats.

The city’s electorate also demonstrated overwhelming support for two separate municipal tax measures intended to increase the city’s financial stability.

Veteran Councilwoman Sarah Glade Gurney, with 14 years in the post, took the lead in the four-way council race. She had 29 percent of the vote after results from all three voter precincts were counted. Councilwoman Una Glass and Mayor Patrick Slayter followed, both with about 26 percent, though Glass held a slight lead. Running fourth was Vaughn Higginbotham, a 22-year-old challenger in his first bid for public office who nonetheless earned a respectable 18 percent of the vote.

Higginbotham, a volunteer Bodega firefighter who runs his own electronics repair service, said he had braced himself for any outcome but was satisfied with his showing, “especially for my first time running.”

Two separate tax measures put on the ballot by the five-member council also won the voters’ support, both finishing with more than two-thirds approval, though they needed only a simple majority to pass.

Measure Q allows for an extension of an existing half-cent sales tax expected to generate about $1.4 million annually, or 16 percent of the city’s general fund. It had earned approval from more than 68 percent of those voting by the end of the night.

Measure R will raise the hotel occupancy tax from 10 percent to 12 percent, producing about $100,000 annually in new revenue.

It had approval from 71 percent of the voters.

