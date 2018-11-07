Two newcomers and a four-term incumbent led in early returns Tuesday for three seats on the Cloverdale City Council.
With mail-in ballots counted, educator Marta Cruz led with 24.8 percent of the vote. She was followed by city planning commission Jason Turner, with 23.6 percent, and Councilman Gus Wolter, with 19.7 percent.
Businessman Jon Lambert got 12.8 percent, followed by businesswoman and artist Michele Penirian Winterbottom with 10.3 percent and businessman Shawn Bovee with 8.7 percent.
Wolter served three terms from 2000 to 2012 and was re-elected to a fourth in 2014. In his campaign statement, he argued that Cloverdale’s growth needed to reflect “the vision of the community, which is not to become a Healdsburg.”
The remaining candidates maintained they would bring fresh vision and energy to the council. Mayor Joe Palla and Vice Mayor Carol Russell both chose not to run for re-election. Each had served on the council since 2006.
