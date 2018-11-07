More Midterm Coverage: To see our other midterm election coverage, click here.

Healdsburg voters re-elected an incumbent and a newcomer Tuesday night in the race for two City Council seats.

With all five precincts reporting, Councilwoman Leah Gold, who in June 2017 won a special election for an 18-month stint, retained her seat for a four-year term, with 37 percent of the vote. For the second open seat, financial consultant Evelyn Mitchell beat out winemaker Tim Meinken, 34 percent to 29 percent.

“It’s a very exciting time right now, a very dynamic time, and local citizens are pretty fired up about a lot of issues,” said Gold. “Hopefully we get some stuff done in the next four years.”

Mitchell, who was backed by the North Bay Association of Realtors and North Coast Builders Exchange, among others, raised $12,500 and spent most of her war chest through October, compared with Meinken who reported contributions of about $4,000. Gold, who was able to reuse signs from her prior campaign, spent $2,000.

Meinken, who with wife, Anne, owns Gordian Knot Winery in Healdsburg, was making his fourth bid for a city council seat. He and Anne spent the early evening waving campaign signs at motorists at the city’s new roundabout, hoping to garner a few extra votes before heading to a joint election night party with Gold at the Healdsburg Bar and Grill.

Healdsburg voters Tuesday also approved Measure P, an item unanimously placed on the ballot by the current council in its attempt to address ongoing housing issues for the population of roughly 12,000. With 55 percent of ballots cast in favor compared to 45 percent against, the measure will permit construction of up to 50 more rental properties per year in the city from the current rules that allow just 30 new homes of any type built annually.

“It’s really expensive to live here and I’m looking for more affordable housing,” said Jenn Threlfall, 43, an eight-year resident who voted for Measure P. “I think organized growth is a positive change.”

Lifelong Healdsburg resident Jessica Furia, 29, said she thought the ordinance up for modification allowed for enough annual growth for the city as is.

“It’s already been expanded enough,” said Furia, who voted no on Measure P. “I still think there needs to be a little bit of a control over (growth).”

