s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Sonoma County parks measure poised for win

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 6, 2018, 11:37PM
| Updated 56 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

2018 midterms

More Midterm Coverage: To see our other midterm election coverage, click here.

Election Results: To see live, updated results for local elections, click here.

Sonoma County voters put their support behind local parks on Tuesday, voting overwhelmingly in favor of a one-eighth cent sales tax that, for the first time in county history, would provide a dedicated funding stream for county regional parks and municipal parks.

Though the count was still incomplete, Measure M was supported on 69 percent of the ballots tallied late Tuesday, on track to win the election and go into effect next year. It needed approval by two-thirds of those voting to pass.

“We’re thrilled,” said former Sonoma County Regional Parks Director Caryl Hart, who co-chaired the Yes on Measure M campaign. “It’s looking good.”

The countywide tax would increase the cost of taxable items by 3 cents for every $24 spent. It is projected to generate about $11.5 million annually for parks over its 10-year lifespan.

Two-thirds of the revenue, or almost $7.7 million annually, would be funneled into Sonoma County Regional Parks. The remaining $3.8 million would be divided among the county’s nine cities, based on population size, providing new revenue for operations and maintenance at local, community parks, as well.

Though he wished the early vote count was higher, Sonoma County Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker said the initial results had buoyed supporters’ spirits.

“I’m feeling fantastic,” he said from an election party for supporters. “You don’t want count your chickens before they’re hatched, but it looks extremely positive, and we’re very excited.”

Measure M was developed in response to the November 2016 failure of a half-cent sales tax measure in unincorporated areas of the county that would have benefited regional parks only. If approved, it will mark the first time county parks have had a dedicated funding source.

While the 2016 measure earned approval from 65 percent of voters, it nonetheless fell about 1,000 votes short of the two-thirds majority it needed to pass.

After significant voter outreach and surveys, the new measure was tailored to have a broader appeal, in part because it will cost less and also benefit all communities.

Hart, who left her parks director post of seven years in the months after the original sales tax fell short, was co-chairwoman of the campaign to pass Measure M.

Citing surveys showing support for the measure in excess of 70 percent, supporters had been optimistic in the weeks leading up to the election but, burned once before, campaigned hard to make sure they crossed the finish line with the needed approval level.

They counted on voters like Brook Hill second-grade teacher Katie Koop, a Santa Rosa resident, avid hiker and “huge fan of the parks.”

She and a friend, Luther Burbank Elementary School teacher Natalie Bair, frequently walk their dogs at Spring Lake and Taylor Mountain regional parks. Koop, 31, also gets a regional park pass each year and has participated in many park programs.

She said she was thrilled to hear about the opening last month of Tolay Lake Regional Park outside Petaluma, and knows there other new parks that need to be developed, “but they need the funding to be able to do this.”

“Sonoma County is amazing, and I know that we value open space in a way that other counties don’t, in a really great way,” Koop said

2018 midterms

More Midterm Coverage: To see our other midterm election coverage, click here.

Election Results: To see live, updated results for local elections, click here.

Most Popular Stories
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video

Santa Rosa restaurateur Dalia Martinez and Jason Sakach, interviewed on a downtown street Tuesday, said they were likely to vote for Measure M, “anything that doesn’t go toward more development or environmental degradation,” said Martinez, 32.

But they said they understood how some voters might distrust the way public officials use tax funds.

A D Street store clerk, Alexandria Cassero, 57, said she already had cast her vote in favor of Measure M and felt particularly protective of public spaces these days, given what she feels is the risk of diminishing federal lands under the presidency of Donald Trump.

“I just feel like Trump, with the national parks anyway, seems to be threatening to gobble up some of that land, and that’s concerning,” she said.

Campaign organizers said they hoped the margin of support would rise as the remaining ballots were counted.

“We’re very happy, and I’m really happy that citizens of Sonoma County understand the importance of parks for all of us,” said Greg Sarris, tribal chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, which footed most of the bill for the Yes on Measure M campaign.

“And the for the tribe, it’s a wonderful moment, where with the county and with the citizens of the county we’ve come together to make sure that our parks and open space get taken care of.”

Most Popular Stories
Newsom elected governor of California
Santa Rosa tax measure appears to be passing
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Santa Rosa council candidate leads by 149 votes in District 4
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
Mendocino College baseball coach, wife, arrested in domestic incident
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video
Show Comment