California at center of fight for US House control

LOS ANGELES — As California goes, so goes the U.S. House?

A string of contested districts across the nation's most populous state could provide a pathway Tuesday for Democrats to take control of the chamber or help Republicans hold their ground in a year defined by divisions over President Donald Trump and the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers, the Republican Party's campaign chief in the House, summed it up plainly: the party's majority runs through Orange County, California, where Republicans are defending four suburban seats long counted as GOP turf.

The California battlegrounds range from Central Valley farmland to legendary surfing spots to horse country north of Los Angeles. A torrent of money has flooded districts, with outside groups dumping over $10 million into several contests.

A president's party traditionally loses ground in Congress in midyear elections, and Democrats Tuesday are hoping to claim 23 House seats nationally to put them in charge.

In California, Democrats have targeted seven GOP districts that were carried by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. In play are long-term political trends that have seen the state grow more diverse in population and Democratic in its politics. The party controls every statewide office, both chambers of the Legislature and counts a 3.7 million edge in voter registrations.

In the House, Democrats in California hold a 39-14 advantage in seats.

THE BATTLE FOR ORANGE COUNTY

There was a time when talk of Democratic candidates seriously competing for House seats in the heart of Orange County would have been taken as a joke. After all, the county was once home to Richard Nixon and considered conservative holy ground. But demographics have shifted along with the county's politics, and two seats being vacated by retiring Republican Reps. Darrell Issa and Ed Royce have given Democrats an opening.

In Royce's 39th District, Republican Young Kim is hoping to become the first Korean-American immigrant woman elected to the House. The former state legislator worked for Royce for years and has positioned herself as a Trump supporter with an independent streak.

Democrat Gil Cisneros, a first-time candidate, says voters are eager for change in a district about equally divided between Democrats, Republicans and independents. The $266 million lottery winner and Navy veteran is looking for a big turnout from Hispanics who make up about a third of the population.

In Issa's closely divided 49th District, Diane Harkey, who sits on a state tax board, is looking to replace her fellow Republican and has been endorsed by the president. But environmental attorney Mike Levin has been attempting to turn that endorsement against her in a state where Trump is unpopular.

HANGING ON

Republicans are fighting to defend two vulnerable incumbents in Orange County, Reps. Mimi Walters and Dana Rohrabacher.

Both were easily re-elected just two years ago. But they are closely tied with Trump, who is unpopular in California, and represent politically moderate districts that have been growing more Democratic.

In the 45th District, which has a 7-point GOP registration edge, Walters is facing law professor Katie Porter, a protégé of Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She has campaigned on overturning Trump's tax reform package and her support for universal health care.

Rohrabacher, known as Russia's leading defender on Capitol Hill, is matched against Republican-turned-Democrat Harley Rouda in the 48th District where the GOP has a 10-point registration edge.