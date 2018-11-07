PG&E officials announced Tuesday that the utility has begun notifying customers across much of its Northern California service area of a potential planned power outage on Thursday to coincide with forecasted high-risk fire conditions.
The planned outages would affect Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties, among other areas included in a red-flag warning issued Tuesday by the National Weather Service.
They are meant to reduce the risk of power equipment failures that could spark wildfires during periods of warm, dry and windy weather.
The notices to customers are coming via automated voice and text messages, as well as emails to customers.
The utility said it was working closely with state and local authorities to update them on its response to the evolving weather conditions.
The red flag warning would extend from tonight through Friday morning.
Other counties affected by the outages include Butte, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra and Yuba.