An afternoon motorcycle ride on rural roads in Lake and Napa counties turned into a search for a missing rider, found badly injured from a crash, according to the CHP.
Christopher Parlamento, 38, remained hospitalized Wednesday at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in critical condition, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Parlamento had been riding Monday afternoon with friend Jeremy Piner when they became separated on Butts Canyon Road, the CHP said.
Piner last saw his friend about 4:15 p.m. and began searching, going up and down the roads they’d traveled. Unable to find him, Piner headed into Napa County and with cell reception, called for help at 6:45 p.m.
CHP officers were alerted and just before 7:30 p.m. Officer Shawn Bertram was on Butts Canyon Road near the Napa County line when he heard someone calling for help. The officer found the rider off the roadway, having crashed into a tree stump and suffering major injuries.
A medical helicopter carried Parlamento, a South San Francisco resident, to the Santa Rosa hospital.
The crash remained under investigation by Lake County CHP. Butts Canyon Road connects Middletown in Lake County to Pope Valley in Napa County.
