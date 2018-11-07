Dead pimp wins bid for Nevada state Assembly seat

s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

He may be dead, but pimp Dennis Hof wins bid for Nevada state Assembly seat

DAVID MONTERO
LOS ANGELES TIMES | November 7, 2018, 2:19PM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

LAS VEGAS ­— Even in death, Dennis Hof remains larger than life.

The pimp and reality television star easily cruised to victory Tuesday in his race for a seat in the Nevada State Assembly - 21 days after his death.

Hof died Oct. 16 at the Love Ranch, his brothel just outside the city of Pahrump, after being found unresponsive by male porn star Ron Jeremy following a campaign event. The Clark County coroner’s office has not released a cause of death.

His win wasn’t a huge surprise in his heavily Republican district that stretches over three counties - the largest of which is Nye County - and went for President Donald Trump in 2016 by a wide margin.

According to the Nevada secretary of state, a Hof victory would ensure the state Assembly seat would remain in Republican hands as the three county commissioners would convene and select a replacement from the GOP.

Chuck Muth, Hof’s campaign chairman, told a crowd of about 500 at a memorial service for Hof over the weekend that he expected a big win over Democrat Lesia Romanov. When he saw the Nye County unofficial numbers - which showed Hof with 11,116 votes and Romanov with 5,012 - he was happy but cautious.

“I feel pretty good, but I won’t be completely satisfied until it’s official,” he said.

Muth was joined by friends of Hof at one of the brothel owner’s restaurants in northern Nevada. He said some of the sex workers at the brothel took some time off to join the victory party - along with comedy writer Bob Zmuda. But as results were slow in coming because of long lines at polling places in Washoe and Clark counties, Muth said the crowd of 100 had thinned considerably.

Hof’s win capped an improbable rise for the candidate who first made a run for office two years ago as a Libertarian candidate for the state Assembly. He was able to trade in on his celebrity from writing a book titled “The Art of the Pimp” and starring in the reality television show “Cathouse” on HBO.

But he still lost to the Republican, James Oscarson.

Hof switched to the Republican Party after Trump’s win and used the president’s tone and style to defeat Oscarson in the primary. He dubbed himself the “Trump of Pahrump” and won the backing of Nye County Republican leaders.

Top Republicans in the state, however, avoided Hof, refusing to endorse him or campaign with him.

The 72-year-old didn’t let that bother him. He paid for roving billboards that touted his name alongside the Republicans running for governor and senator. He campaigned on eliminating the state commerce tax while touting gun rights. Several billboards around Pahrump featured Hof pictured holding firearms.

He was dogged by controversy, however - including several claims of sexual assault that were leveled against him. The most recent came over Labor Day weekend, when a woman reported to Carson City sheriff’s deputies that she had been sexually assaulted.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety took over the investigation, which officials from the Nevada Department of Corrections said Tuesday is ongoing despite Hof’s death.

Hof had said at the time the allegations were “groundless and politically motivated.”

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa voters reject $124 million housing bond
California voters OK plan for year-round daylight saving time
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Sessions forced out as US attorney general
Santa Rosa voters OK sales tax hike

He had also faced other sexual assault allegations, including an incident in 2011 in which Jennifer O’Rourke said Hof raped her at his brothel. She said that she is still traumatized and that she was relieved he was dead “because now he can’t hurt anyone anymore.”

Related Stories
Brothel kingpin and reality TV star who was running for Nevada Assembly dies at 72
Famous Nevada pimp running for office loses brothel license

O’Rourke, 48, said that she has since moved from Nevada and didn’t care if Hof were to win. But she said if she still lived in the district, she’d vote for Hof - now that he was dead.

“I’m fine with him being dead and winning,” O’Rourke said. “I know a lot of people who were going to vote Democrat if he were alive, but will now vote Republican because he’s dead.”

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa warehouse blaze causes estimated $3 million in damage
Sessions forced out as US attorney general
California voters OK plan for year-round daylight saving time
Santa Rosa voters reject $124 million housing bond
Dead pimp wins bid for Nevada state Assembly seat
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Voters OK historic sales tax hike to fund Sonoma County parks
PG&E warns of possible planned outages amid high fire risk
Show Comment