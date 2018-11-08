Power was cut to a southeast Santa Rosa neighborhood Wednesday night after a vehicle struck and sheared off a utility pole.
Power was restored at 7 a.m. to at least some of the affected Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers on and near Creekside Road, a mile south of Montgomery High School.
A crew with a contractor called in by PG&E worked through the night to replace the wooden power pole.
Witnesses said that at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday a teenage girl was driving an SUV west on Creekside Road and became distracted. The vehicle drifted left across the center line, then across the eastbound lane, then drove up onto the sidewalk and sheared off the power pole.
The vehicle was badly damaged but witnesses said it appeared the girl was not hurt.
Electrical power to the neighborhood remained on until workers turned it off in order to move the wires to a replacement pole.
Lights started coming back in at 7 a m.
Sent from my iPhone