PG&E continued to monitor high-risk wildfire conditions Thursday morning, but had not cut power for 63,000 customers in eight counties, a spokeswoman said.

Sonoma County was removed from the list of potentially impacted counties late Wednesday.

The most extreme risky weather was expected to last through 10 a.m., company spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

The potential power outage was originally slated to impact about 400 customers in northeast unincorporated Sonoma County, possibly including Knights Valley and unincorporated Calistoga, but those areas were taken off the list as PG&E was able to reconfigure the flow of power in a potential shutoff, Contreras said.

A shutdown could impact as many 6,800 customers in Lake County including areas in Cobb Mountain, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Middletown and Clearlake Oaks and about 2,600 people in Napa County, according to PG&E. The other affected counties are in the north-central Sierra, she said.

The outage would be the second time in less than a month if California’s biggest utility cuts power to a wide swath of customers in the region using a new policy that attempts to prevent accidental wildfires in windy weather. PG&E started texting, emailing and calling customers Tuesday night to alert them of the potential outage. The company has also been in contact county officials and emergency response agencies. Customers would get another notification before a potential shutoff, Contreras said.

The potential outage coincides with the National Weather Service red-flag warning in effect through 7 a.m. Friday that predicts gusty offshore winds and low humidity levels. Cal Fire and Sonoma County fire departments boosted staffing, and have a strike team and task force on hand for a speedy response.