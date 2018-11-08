A 250-gallon plastic container of organic fertilizer that fell from the back of a flatbed truck prompted road closures and snarled traffic on a rural Petaluma road Thursday morning.
Around 8:20 a.m., the container fell from the truck and began leaking after the driver turned left onto Adobe Road from Green String Farm, Petaluma Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Holden said.
The liquid looked like “chocolate milk,” and was determined to be a potash fertilizer, Holden said. It wasn’t clear how much spilled, but the truck driver and other employees from the fertilizer company washed the material from the roadway, Holden said.
An initial call to a hazardous materials officer was issued, but the response was called off once it was determined the material wasn’t dangerous, Holden said.
“We’ve got to play it like it’s the real deal,” he said.
Adobe Road was closed at Stage Gulch and Frates Road, Redcom dispatchers said. The roadway was reopened by 9 a.m., Holden said.