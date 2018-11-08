Smoke from Butte County wildfire fills Sonoma County skies

s
s
Smoke from Camp fire in Butte County pours into Sonoma County

HANNAH BEAUSANG AND GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 8, 2018, 11:25AM
November 8, 2018, 11:25AM
High winds Thursday morning were pushing smoke from a fast-spreading wildfire in Butte County into Sonoma County, prompting an air quality advisory and rattling the nerves of residents who survived and recalled last year’s devastating North Bay wildfires.

Brad Sherwood said he stepped out of his office shortly after noon under skies turned ominously brown from the faraway blaze and was instantly shaken.

“It wasn’t the smoke, it was the smell,” he said. “It sent chills through my body.”

There were no fires burning in Sonoma County, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Spencer Crum said.

Emergency dispatchers are fielding calls from citizens concerned about the smoke from the fast-moving Camp fire, burning more than 100 miles northeast of Santa Rosa, he said.

It was more than enough to renew dark memories of the fires that destroyed more than 5,300 Sonoma County homes exactly 13 months ago, Sherwood said. His Larkfield home, leveled by the Tubbs fire, is under reconstruction.

“Those emotions are still raw,” he said. “It doesn’t take much to trigger them.”

Sherwood, who is on the Mark West Union School District board, said he was glad to learn that students at Riebli Elementary School — including his two children — were eating lunch inside and that counselors had been called to the school.

“I kind of wish I was with them now,” said Sherwood, a Sonoma Water employee.

The Camp fire, which has burned at least 5,000 acres outside of Chico, ignited Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire. It’s prompted the evacuation of nearby towns.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory spanning from Thursday afternoon through Friday. The district isn’t anticipating that the air quality will exceed federal health standards.

Some Sonoma County fire agencies, including Petaluma, Windsor and Sonoma Valley are sending crews to help battle the blaze.

Smoke cast a pall over the streets in downtown Santa Rosa early Thursday afternoon.

“Just a lot of your normal PTSD, (a feeling) that it will happen again,” said Marie Rich, 25, of Rohnert Park, heading for class at the University of San Francisco campus in Santa Rosa.

“Fires have been happening all year long,” she said. “I feels edgy.”

Rich said she knows two families who lost their homes in Coffey Park last year.

“I can’t imagine how they’re feeling now,” she said.

Ralph Morgenbesser, 77, was manning his hot dog cart in Old Courthouse Square.

The smoke and smell revived his memories of when Santa Rosa burned, he said, standing in a light breeze. “It’s not a good feeling,” he said.

Morgenbesser’s home near Memorial Hospital was untouched, and he took in people displaced by fire last year, feeding them and offering showers

A year-round fixture on the town square, Morgenbesser said he had friends who were forced to flee in the night, given no chance to take valuables with them.

“Now, everyone I know has their getaway box packed,” he said, with important papers, photos and treasured items “ready to go.”

On her Facebook page, Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said “driving around West County today takes me right back to October 2017.

Show Comment