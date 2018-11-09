State and local firefighters are responding Thursday afternoon to a small wildland fire east of Timber Cove and the Sonoma Coast beneath a sky already darkened by smoke and ash from a distant wildfire in Butte County.
The Sonoma County fire, first reported at 2:30 p.m. on Bohan Dillon Road, was burning in grass and trees about four miles inland from the coast, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.
It had reached two to three acres within the first hour but did not initially appear to be threatening any structures, and no evacuations werer ordered, Powers said.
Among those responding was an emergency task force assembled earlier in the day to ensure crews would be ready to go during the current period of high fire danger, Assistant Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.
A strike team deployed for that purpose Wednesday night was among two local teams sent to the Camp fire near Paradise, which has blown up to at least 18,000 acres since it’s 6:33 a.m. Thursday start.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more.
