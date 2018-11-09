Sonoma County fire crews extinguished a brush fire Thursday night near Lake Ralphine at Santa Rosa’s popular Howarth Park, confining the blaze to about an acre of land, emergency personnel said.
The fire was reported at 6 p.m. on the north side of the lake. Firefighters got the flames under control quickly, in large part due to increased staffing around the region because of high-risk weather conditions expected to persist through this morning. Crews from several agencies joined Santa Rosa Fire in responding, officials said.
No structures were threatened by the blaze, which was reportedly sparked off a trail between the lake and Sullivan Way, a residential street just to the north of the park.
Some firefighters were to remain on the scene to ensure all hot spots were out, fire officials said.
You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.