As a group of men who served in Vietnam marched past Raymond Stipp on a smoky Sunday in Petaluma, the former airman got singled out by a stranger.

A Vietnam vet pointed to Stipp, who served as an Air Force technical sergeant during the Korean War, and remarked on the older man’s service.

“Welcome home, sir,” he said to Stipp, an 89-year-old from Bedford, Indiana.

Stipp acknowledged the salute with a slight hand raise. He had found a perch to watch the Petaluma Veterans Day Parade while visiting his daughter, Maria Stipp, the CEO of Petaluma’s Lagunitas Brewing Co.

While looking out at fellow veterans who joined the march in memory of American military members, Raymond Stipp reflected on the “little bit of everything” he did for the Air Force while spending two years in Alaska during the Korean War.

“I just think of all the guys that had it a lot worse than I did,” he said. “We never want to forget our veterans.”

Petaluma marked 2018’s holiday — 100 years since the end of World War I and just over 50 years since the Tet Offensive in the Vietnam War — by hosting the largest Veterans Day parade in the state north of San Francisco. This year’s annual tribute to veterans living and dead included helicopter flyovers, veterans in vehicles from Corvettes to wheelchairs — and a haze of smoke blown south from the Camp fire in Butte County, which has claimed at least 29 lives, destroyed more than 6,400 homes and burned at least 111,000 acres since sparking Friday morning.

Parade coordinator Steve Kemmerle blamed the smoke for a nearly 50-percent drop in turnout — from 40,000 in 2016 to about 25,000 this year — but said too many people had long planned to attend Petaluma’s parade for organizers to cancel at the last minute.

“When there’s a battle happening, you don’t let the weather bother you, and it’s basically the same way with the parade,” he said.

Sunday’s parade held a bundle of meaning for Jacqueline Nugent, a former soldier who attached warheads with atomic payloads onto Pershing missiles in Germany in the 1970s.

Nugent, 69, of Santa Rosa, had watched the parade in previous years to honor her parents, both of whom held military roles during World War II. She now has several relatives serving in the military, and a couple of her grandchildren were marching as Cub Scouts in the parade.

In between tapping her feet to marching band music and snapping pictures as the parade passed, Nugent reflected on the memory of her mother, who died last year at 96 after a life dedicated to the military, starting with a stint in St. Louis as a Navy admiral’s yeoman in the 1940s.

“I was very proud of her,” Nugent said.

Nugent followed in her parents’ footsteps by joining the Army in the early 1970s. Even though she thought the ongoing Vietnam War was senseless, she felt a calling to enlist.

“It was my time to serve,” she said.

