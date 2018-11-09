Camp fire destroys thousands of buildings in Paradise

s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Camp fire devastates Paradise near Chico

DON THOMPSON AND JOCELYN GECKER
ASSOCIATED PRESS | November 9, 2018, 7:23AM
| Updated 46 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

PARADISE — A fast-moving wildfire that ravaged Paradise on Thursday sent residents racing to escape on roads that turned into tunnels of fire as thick smoke darkened the daytime sky. Several thousand buildings were destroyed by flames, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection official said.

“We were surrounded by fire, we were driving through fire on each side of the road,” said police officer Mark Bass, who lives in the hard-hit town where harrowing tales of escape and heroic rescues emerged after the entire community of 27,000 was ordered to evacuate.

Witnesses reported seeing homes, supermarkets, businesses, restaurants, schools and a retirement home up in flames.

Bass evacuated his family and then returned to the fire to help rescue several disabled residents, including a man trying to carry his bedridden wife to safety.

“It was just a wall of fire on each side of us, and we could hardly see the road in front of us,” Bass said.

Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean estimated that several thousand buildings were in Paradise, which is about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.

“Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it’s that kind of devastation,” he said.

Wildfires also erupted in Southern California, with reports early Friday of two large fires scorching about 23 square miles and threatening numerous communities. ABC7.com reported that 75,000 homes are under evacuation orders along the border of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The National Weather Service issued extreme fire danger warnings in many areas of the state, saying low humidity and strong winds were expected to continue through the evening

The fire in Paradise was reported shortly after daybreak and had consumed more than 28 square miles by nightfall with firefighters unable to contain any of the blaze, McLean said.

In the midst of the chaos, officials said they could not provide figures on the number of wounded, but County Cal Fire Chief Darren Read said at a news conference that at least two firefighters and multiple residents were injured.

“It’s a very dangerous and very serious situation,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. “We’re working very hard to get people out. The message I want to get out is: If you can evacuate, you need to evacuate.” Several evacuation centers were set up in nearby towns.

Residents described fleeing their homes and getting stuck on gridlocked roads as flames approached, sparking explosions and toppling utility poles.

“Things started exploding,” said resident Gina Oviedo. “People started getting out of their vehicles and running.”

Many abandoned their cars on the side of the road, fleeing on foot. Cars and trucks, some with trailers attached, were left on the roadside as evacuees ran for their lives, said Bass, the police officer. “They were abandoned because traffic was so bad, backed up for hours.”

Thick gray smoke and ash filled the sky above Paradise and could be seen from miles away.

“It was absolutely dark,” said resident Mike Molloy, who said he made a split decision based on the wind to leave Thursday morning, packing only the minimum and joining a sea of other vehicles.

At the hospital in Paradise, more than 60 patients were evacuated to other facilities. Some buildings caught fire and were damaged but the main facility, Adventist Health Feather River Hospital, was not, spokeswoman Jill Kinney said.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time
Camp fire devastates Paradise near Chico
Small fire ignites at Howarth Park
Butte County devastation too familiar for Sonoma County residents
Schools see ‘palpable’ anxiety as smoke fills Sonoma County skies

Some of the patients were initially turned around during their evacuation because of gridlocked traffic and later airlifted to other hospitals, along with some staff, Kinney said.

Four hospital employees were briefly trapped in the basement and rescued by California Highway Patrol officers, Kinney said.

Concerned friends and family posted frantic messages on Twitter and other sites saying they were looking for loved ones, particularly seniors who lived at retirement homes or alone.

Related Stories
Camp fire devastates Paradise near Chico
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time

Chico police officer John Barker and his partner evacuated several elderly people from an apartment complex.

“Most of them were immobile with walkers, or spouses that were bed-ridden, so we were trying to get additional units to come and try and help us, just taking as many as we could,” he said, describing the community as having “a lot of elderly, a lot of immobile people, some low-income with no vehicles.”

Kelly Lee called shelters looking for her husband’s 93-year-old grandmother, Dorothy Herrera, who was last heard from on Thursday morning. Herrera, who lives in Paradise with her 88-year-old husband Lou Herrera, left a frantic voicemail at around 9:30 a.m. saying they needed to get out.

“We never heard from them again,” Lee said. “We’re worried sick. ... They do have a car, but they both are older and can be confused at times.”

Acting California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the area and requested a federal emergency declaration, saying that high winds and dry brush presented ongoing danger.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time
Camp fire devastates Paradise near Chico
Small fire ignites at Howarth Park
Butte County devastation too familiar for Sonoma County residents
Schools see ‘palpable’ anxiety as smoke fills Sonoma County skies
Napa native, 18, killed in Thousand Oaks bar shooting
Camp fire destroys thousands of buildings in Paradise
Small fire damages Santa Rosa schools office building
Show Comment