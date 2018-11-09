The Camp fire in Butte County continued to grow Friday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents near Chico as crews fight wind-whipped flames. The fire spread over 70,000 acres by Friday morning, damaging or destroying an estimated 2,000 structures by about 10 a.m.

Butte County Sheriff’s Office reported at least five fatalities in Paradise.

As the disaster unfolds, many in Sonoma County are mobilizing to help. Below is a list of community groups and nonprofits collecting funds and donations for Camp fire survivors:

The Salvation Army: The Christian-based charity is collecting funds, 100 percent of which will go to those impacted by the Camp fire, Salvation Army spokeswoman Julie Patterson said. The proceeds will help pay for gift cards for those displaced by the fire, snacks and meals prepared by Salvation Army workers.

Salvation Army staff from Santa Rosa, Roseville, Yuba City and Auburn were deployed to Butte County to help at shelters and evacuation centers there Friday morning. Those wanting to donate can visit their website.

PEP Housing: The Petaluma-based nonprofit PEP Housing, which provides low-income seniors with affordable dwellings, is looking for food, clothing and other essentials to donate to victims in Butte County. The nonprofit is asking anyone who wants to help to drop off items at their 951 Petaluma Boulevard South office from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

They plan to deliver items weekly or biweekly to community members in the area. A full list of items can be found at the group’s Facebook page. Call 707-762-2336 or email info@pephousing.org for more information.

North Valley Community Foundation: The group’s evacuation relief fund is aiding Butte County churches, businesses and small community centers that are providing shelter to fire victims. The group, serving Butte, Tehama, Colusa and Glenn counties, works with nonprofits and other groups on charitable fundraising.

Donations can be made at the North Valley Community Foundation website. The group charges a 1 percent administrative fee.

North Bay Animal Services: Animal carriers, bedding, food and collars are among the items the North Bay Animal Services hopes to collect for pet owners who have fled the fire. People can drop off any donations at the nonprofit’s 840 Hopper Street Petaluma location from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., said Mark Scott, the group’s executive director. They hope to fill two trailers at their location before heading to Butte County.

This list will be updated to include additional resources for those looking to aid wildfire victims in Butte County.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.