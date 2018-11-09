The arrival of the holidays mark another moment to gauge how dramatically the lives of so many in our community have changed in the aftermath of the 2017 fires.
Are you a fire survivor and planning to host Thanksgiving in a temporary or new home? Are you doing something different this year to reflect the experience of living through the last year? How have your traditions changed?
Reporter Mary Callahan is working on a story about our transformed holiday season and would like to hear from local residents. Please contact her at mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5249. In your message, make sure to include your name and how we can reach you.