An 18-year-old Healdsburg man was sentenced Thursday to a year in the Sonoma County Jail and three years of probation for leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with his arrest and officers’ discovery of illegal weapons, drugs and cash.
Fabian Flores-Gonzalez had pleaded no contest to felony charges of evading police, possession of an illegal rifle and possession of narcotics for sale after his June 13 arrest, according to a press release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.
A Healdsburg police officer pulled over Flores-Gonzalez for speeding on Highway 101 shortly after midnight. The suspect stopped briefly, then drove away, officials said. The chase reached speeds of up to 93 miles per hour as more officers joined, ending when police blocked the fleeing teenager’s vehicle, prosecutors said.
Flores-Gonzalez jumped out of his car and ran across the highway carrying a duffel bag, but an officer tackled him. Police searched the bag and found an illegal short-barreled semi-automatic firearm, a revolver, some marijuana, some hallucinogenic mushrooms and a small safe containing about $19,400 in cash, according to the news release.
