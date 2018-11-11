Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives seized about 340 pounds of processed marijuana, 238 marijuana plants, firearms and ammunition while arresting seven suspects Nov. 2 in a warrant search at a Clearlake home.
A police dog working near greenhouses in the backyard also found buried tubes containing about four pounds of crystal methamphetamine and a half-ounce of black tar heroin, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Detectives found several men processing and trimming marijuana inside the home in the 3700 block of Fillmore Avenue and another near a greenhouse. A loaded AR-15 assault rifle, body armor, pistol and rifle magazines, suppressors and military clothing were also found on the premises, the sheriff’s office said in the release.
The suspects were identified by the sheriff’s office as Edi Avila-Castenda, 23; Alejandro Cortez-Cornejo, 24; Edgard Garcia-Ramirez, 21; Gilberto Ramirez-Pineda, 22; Jose Trinidad Cruz-Solorio, 19; Jesus Aleman-Sosa, 18 of Clearlake; and Roberto Villasenor, 42 of Atwater. All were arrested on suspicion of multiple drug and weapons offenses and all have since posted bail to leave the Lake County Jail.
