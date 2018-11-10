A man died Friday night after his sedan crashed into a tree just north of Hopland.
He was driving north on Old River Road in Mendocino County at an unknown speed when his 2016 Honda Accord went off the west edge of the road and hit a tree, the CHP said in a statement.
The cause of the 6:45 p.m. crash was still under investigation, the CHP said.
The driver’s identity has not been released pending notification to next of kin.
You can reach Staff Writer Hannah Beausang at 707-521-5214 or hannah.beausang@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @hannahbeausang.