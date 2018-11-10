President Donald Trump is taking a more empathetic tone in tweeting about California’s devastating wildfires.

Early Saturday, in his first comment on the massive wildfires, the president threatened to withhold federal payments to California, claiming its forest management is “so poor.” He also remarked that “there is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly fires in California.” And he blamed what he called “gross mismanagement of the forests.”

By late Saturday afternoon, Trump’s tone had changed. In a tweet, he noted that tens of thousands of acres had been burned and said, “Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died.”

Trump closed by saying, “God Bless them all.”

The president of the California firefighters union said President Donald Trump’s threat to withhold federal funds to California is “shameful” and “dangerously wrong.”

California Professional Firefighters President Brian Rice says the “shameful attack” on California is an attack on the thousands of firefighters on the front lines.

Rice says Trump’s assertion that California’s forest management policies are to blame for catastrophic wildfire is “dangerously wrong.”

He points out wildfires are sparked and spread “by parched vegetation, high winds, low humidity and geography.”

Rice says natural disasters are not red or blue, “they destroy regardless of party.”