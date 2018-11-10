• If you or your children have asthma or other lung disease, make sure you follow your doctor’s directions about taking your medicines and following your asthma management plan. Call your doctor for advice if symptoms worsen or consider leaving the area.

• Run your home or car air-conditioner on recycle or recirculate. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

• Keep your windows and doors closed unless it’s extremely hot outside.

• If possible, seek shelter in buildings with filtered air or go to areas outside the region until smoke levels subside.

The county public health division on Friday issued the following recommendations to residents:

Smoke from the devastating Camp fire continued to shroud Sonoma County skies in a heavy gray Saturday, with little relief from poor air quality in sight this weekend, an official said.

A Spare the Air alert from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District is in place through Monday. Air quality was rated as unhealthy in Santa Rosa on Saturday morning, with similar conditions across the region.

“It’s unhealthy all over the Bay Area,” district spokesman Walter Wallace said. “If you’re looking for somewhere in the Bay Area … outdoors wise, there’s nowhere to go. It’s all unhealthy.”

Air conditions will likely remain unhealthy or unhealthy to sensitive groups through the weekend, unless there’s a “serious change” in weather patterns, which is not anticipated, Wallace said.

Sonoma County residents are advised to limit outdoor activity as much as possible, staying inside with windows and doors closed. Burning wood is banned while the alert is in effect.

The Camp fire, which is more than 100 miles away from Sonoma County near Chico, has burned 100,000 acres since Thursday, destroying more than 6,400 structures and claiming nine lives, according to Cal Fire. It was 20 percent contained Saturday morning.

There were no active fires in Sonoma County Saturday morning, according to a Redcom dispatcher.

A red flag warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday in anticipation of dry, gusty offshore winds and critically low humidity. Sonoma County fire agencies are calling in extra staffing in preparation for the risky weather.

