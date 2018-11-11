Firefighters quickly contained a two-alarm fire that broke out Saturday evening at a Teamsters building in east Santa Rosa.

The fire, reported around 5:45 p.m., was in a building on the 1300 block of Neotomas Avenue that serves as a headquarters for the Teamsters Local 665. Flames and smoke were discovered by police officers responding to a burglar alarm likely triggered by the fire, according to Santa Rosa Sgt. Steve Pehlke.

Santa Rosa firefighters responded within 5 minutes, according to Battalion Chief Mark Basque. After seeing the size of the fire and amount of smoke inside, he ordered additional resources, which in total included six fire engines, two ladder trucks, two chiefs and a fire investigator.

Rincon Valley Fire also assisted with a rescue truck.

Basque arrived to a locked building that required firefighters to break in for access. He said the room where the fire started was destroyed and there was heavy smoke damage throughout the roughly 6,000-square-foot building. An initial dollar assessment of damage was not immediately possible.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

Mike Yates, president of Teamsters Local 665, got to the fire in about 10 minutes.

He said the building was closed Saturday at 3 p.m. following a job fair for electricians, plumbers, sheet metal workers and other tradesmen that drew up to 500 people.

Firefighters knocked the flames down in about 20 minutes and then cut holes with a chainsaw in the roof to ventilate the building further.

“In essence, we create a chimney where we want,” said Basque.

The fire investigator arrived shortly after the fire was fully under control. Yates said he hadn’t yet heard from crews what may have started the fire.

“It is what it is,” Yates said. “We’ll figure it out.”

