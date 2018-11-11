An alert Rohnert Park resident spotted flames from his neighbor’s chimney, woke them up and helped them escape and called firefighters who quickly doused the blaze Saturday night.
The fire was reported at 10:38 p.m. and the first emergency unit arrived four minutes later, finding the outside of the chimney on fire, with flames spreading inside the home in the 1300 block of Marigold Way, Rohnert Park Public Safety Cmdr. Aaron Johnson said in a press release.
The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes and was limited to the chimney and living room, he said. Crews from the Rohnert Par, Rancho Adobe, Rincon Valley and Santa Rosa departments responded to the incident.
The homeowner told firefighters his family had a fire in the fireplace earlier in the evening, Johnson said. The cause is still under investigation.
There was no estimate of the damages.
--Guy Kovner