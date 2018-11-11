A 58-year-old Novato man with a history of drunk driving arrests was apprehended at a Petaluma gas station early Sunday, Petaluma police said.
A caller reported a man with a bloody face who smelled of alcohol standing next to his car at 2:45 a.m. at the gas station in the 5100 block of Old Redwood Highway, Sgt. Lance Novello said in a press release.
Officers found the man, who smelled of alcohol and admitted drinking, looking at the shredded front tire of his car, Novello said.
A preliminary breath test indicated he had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, but he refused to submit to a chemical test, prompting officers to obtain a search warrant to take a blood sample.
Records indicated that Phuoc Dang had three prior DUI arrests. He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.
--Guy Kovner