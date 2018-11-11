A fallen tree blocked Joy Road near Occidental Sunday morning, closing off traffic for an extended period of time, the CHP reported.
The closure was near Joy Woods Way, and county road crews were summoned at 8:30 a.m. to clear the tree.
--Guy Kovner
