A 53-year-old Petaluma man died in a Saturday night crash that police suspect may have been a hit-and-run.
The Petaluma Police and Fire departments responded at about 11:40 p.m. to the collision on North McDowell Boulevard, north of Scott Street. First responders arrived to find a motorist giving first aid to the victim, who was lying on his back in a northbound lane with his car still running on the southbound side, police said in a news release.
The man was dead by the time police arrived. Police did not identify him, nor could they be reached for more details Sunday night.
Officers found parts from an unknown vehicle near the victim’s body. Investigators were attempting to identify the vehicle based on the parts and surveillance video from nearby businesses, according to the release.
Police said they suspected the unknown vehicle hit the man and then left the area, noting that they didn’t know if the driver was aware of hitting the man.
Petaluma police urge any witnesses to the crash or anyone who has seen a vehicle with recent front-end damage to contact officers at 707-778-4372.
