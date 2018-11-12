(1 of ) A firefighting DC-10 makes a fire retardant drop over a wildfire in the mountains near Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Strong Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, fanning a huge wildfire that has scorched a string of communities west of Los Angeles. A one-day lull in the dry, northeasterly winds ended Sunday morning and authorities warn that the gusts will continue through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(2 of ) A firefighter sprays water on the remaining hot spots in an area in West Hills, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
(3 of ) A firefighting DC-10 makes a fire retardant drop over a wildfire in the mountains near Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Strong Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, fanning a huge wildfire that has scorched a string of communities west of Los Angeles. A one-day lull in the dry, northeasterly winds ended Sunday morning and authorities warn that the gusts will continue through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(4 of ) California Highway Patrol block off the Pacific Coast Highway in front of Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018. Strong Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, fanning a huge wildfire that has scorched a string of communities west of Los Angeles. A one-day lull in the dry, northeasterly winds ended Sunday morning and authorities warn that the gusts will continue through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(5 of ) In this Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, photo, evacuee Tracey Moechel comforts her dog Muggsy outside of an evacuation center set up at the Taft Charter High School gymnasium in Woodland Hills, section of Los Angeles. Moechel said Friday the center wouldn't allow her dog to sleep inside. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(6 of ) FBI investigators arrive outside the house of David Ian Long, the identified shooter in Wednesday's attack on a country music bar in Southern California, as they wait to search the residence on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Newbury Park, Calif. Using a smoke bomb and a handgun, the former Marine opened fire during college night at the Borderline Bar & Grill, killing multiple people and sending hundreds fleeing in panic before apparently taking his own life, authorities said Thursday. Authorities said the motive for the attack was under investigation. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(7 of ) A burned out hot tub and a fireplace are all that remains of a house in Point Dume, Malibu, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Strong Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, fanning a huge wildfire that has scorched a string of communities west of Los Angeles. A one-day lull in the dry, northeasterly winds ended Sunday morning and authorities warn that the gusts will continue through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(8 of ) Santos Alvarado, right, and his son Ricky recover a safe deposit box from their destroyed home at Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, following devastating wildfires in the area in Agoura Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
(9 of ) Thick smoke envelops the Malibu Colony along the pacific coast in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018. Strong Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, fanning a huge wildfire that has scorched a string of communities west of Los Angeles. A one-day lull in the dry, northeasterly winds ended Sunday morning and authorities warn that the gusts will continue through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(10 of ) In this Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, photo, evacuee Tracey Moechel sits with her dog Muggsy outside of an evacuation center set up at the Taft Charter High School gymnasium in Woodland Hills, section of Los Angeles. Moechel said Friday the center wouldn't allow her dog to sleep inside. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(11 of ) Ricky Alvarado looks over the charred remains of his home at the Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, after the neighborhood was devastated by wildfires in Agoura Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
(12 of ) Ventura County Sheriff's deputies stand outside the house of shooting suspect David Ian Long in Newbury Park, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Authorities said the former Marine opened fire at a country music bar in Southern California on Wednesday evening. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(13 of ) Burned trees surround a destroyed home leaving only the fireplace in Point Dume in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Strong Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, fanning a huge wildfire that has scorched a string of communities west of Los Angeles. A one-day lull in the dry, northeasterly winds ended Sunday morning and authorities warn that the gusts will continue through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)