The death of a Petaluma man, run over by a hit-and-run driver on an eastside thoroughfare, remained a puzzle Monday as Petaluma police investigated how it happened and who hit him.

The victim of Saturday’s 11:40 p.m. collision was Charles Ralph Kauffman Jr., 53, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office Monday.

Kauffman was found by a passing motorist, on his back in the middle of northbound North McDowell Boulevard, north of Scott Street. His car was stopped in the southbound fast lane, still running with the driver’s door open.

What brought him out of his car without properly parking wasn’t clear, Petaluma Lt. Tim Lyons said Monday.

It also wasn’t clear how he came to be hit by the vehicle. Kauffman didn’t appear to have been struck and thrown by a passing car as there was no broken glass or other obvious signs of such an impact, Lyons said. It appeared he’d been prone in the traffic lane when he was run over as tread marks were visible on his clothing and body, said Lyons.

The driver who ran over him didn’t stop. Officers know of no witnesses and are seeking area surveillance video. They’re also investigating two pieces of undercarriage from a General Motors vehicle found about 10-15 feet north of the crash scene, Lyons said.

The lieutenant asked anyone with information to contact officers at 707‑778‑4372.

