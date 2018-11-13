Donations for victims of the Butte County fire are being collected at PEP Housing in Petaluma, a nonprofit aiding low‑income seniors.
The agency is taking new clothing and new household goods as well as food. Used clothing cannot be accepted, according to agency officials.
A list of goods needed on the agency website included toiletries, phone carges, new bedding, towels and sheeets, pet food, and new socks, underwear and T‑shirts.
Items can be dropped off at 951 Petaluma Boulevard South, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.