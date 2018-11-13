Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest public school district with about 16,000 students, said Monday afternoon all its schools will reopen on Tuesday. Outdoor activities, such as recess, will be held indoors.
The district, however, will keep monitoring air quality overnight and families will be contacted by 6 a.m. Tuesday through email and phone calls if weather patterns change forcing the district to again close schools.
Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University also said Monday it would reopen campus on Tuesday, although outdoor on-campus activities are canceled.
All 40 Sonoma County public school districts plus Sonoma State and the junior college were closed Friday because air quality was deemed unhealthy for students and then again Monday for the Veterans Day holiday. Smoke from the Camp fire 100 miles northeast in Butte County reached Sonoma County on Thursday morning and has significantly diminished the air quality.
